Last supermoon sighting of the year is on Thursday night (March 21)

PETALING JAYA - People who missed the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the supermoon, a phenomenon where the full moon appears largest than usual, can witness this phenomenon on Thursday tonight (March 21) at 7.50pm for one last time for this year.

The supermoon will not appear again until February next year.

The supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth.

Astronomer Shahrin Ahmad said the moon will be 360,087 km away from Earth and 99.7 per cent illuminated.

The moon's average distance from earth is 384,400 km.

"The full moon will be bigger than usual. It will be visible with the naked eye."

Supermoon had occurred twice this year - in January and February.

The February sighting was the biggest and closest to earth, he said.

He said on the average, the supermoon can be seen thrice a year.

Shahrin said the sighting is visible anywhere around the country, depending on the cloud coverage.

"The best sighting will be on a hilltop or a tall building, where there is no obstruction," he said.