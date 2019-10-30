Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism concerns

SYDNEY - Tourism operators want aerial shark patrols to be introduced in Australia's Whitsunday Islands as they try to stem falling visitor numbers following a spate of attacks along the Great Barrier Reef.

An English tourist is recovering in hospital after his foot was ripped off by a shark on Tuesday (Oct 29), while another had his leg mauled in the same attack at a popular snorkelling spot in the region.

In the past year, there have been several shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, a chain of islands that attracts both Australian and foreign tourists.

In two separate incidents late last year, a 12-year-old girl lost a leg and a man died of his injuries.