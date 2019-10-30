Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism concerns

In the past year, there have been several shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, a chain of islands that attracts both Australian and foreign tourists.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

SYDNEY - Tourism operators want aerial shark patrols to be introduced in Australia's Whitsunday Islands as they try to stem falling visitor numbers following a spate of attacks along the Great Barrier Reef.

An English tourist is recovering in hospital after his foot was ripped off by a shark on Tuesday (Oct 29), while another had his leg mauled in the same attack at a popular snorkelling spot in the region.

In the past year, there have been several shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, a chain of islands that attracts both Australian and foreign tourists.

In two separate incidents late last year, a 12-year-old girl lost a leg and a man died of his injuries.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said tourist numbers had fallen in the past year, partly as a result of the shark attacks.

"Looking back over the last 12 months, I can certainly say that there has been some impact to our industry in terms of visitation," she told reporters.

International visitors to the region dropped more than six per cent to 226,000 in the year ending March 2019, the latest available figures.

Ms Wheeler said tourism operators were seeking government funding for aerial patrols of the Whitsundays as an "interim measure" while research is undertaken into sharks in the area, which had been considered safe for swimming.

The latest attack comes just over a month after the Queensland state government removed dozens of unmanned shark traps, known as "drum lines", from popular swimming beaches after losing a court battle over its decades-old shark control programme.

The Federal Court ruled that sharks found alive on baits in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park had to be released - which the government argued would be too dangerous for its workers to do.

After Tuesday's attack, the Queensland government announced it would install 32 additional drum lines just outside the protected area.

The Humane Society International, which launched the court action, denied the most recent attack was linked to the rolling back of "outdated" shark control practices.

"Installing more traditional drum lines to cull sharks is an ineffective knee jerk reaction. It doesn't work," marine campaigner Lawrence Chlebeck said in a statement.

Despite tens of millions of visits to the beach in Australia annually, shark attacks remain rare.

There were 27 attacks in the country's waters in 2018, according to data compiled by Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

More about
Australia marine life wildlife

TRENDING

Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university&#039;s science library
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university's science library
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore

SERVICES