Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men

PHOTO: Facebook/Melania Geymonat
AFP

LONDON - British police said they had arrested four teenagers on Friday after a gang of males beat up a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for them on a London night bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week.

"They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions," she wrote on Facebook.

"It was only them and us there.

"They kept on harassing us, throwing us coins.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched."

Both were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Police said the incident happened at around 2.30am on May 30 after the two women, both in their 20s, got on the bus in north London.

"They were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus. A phone and bag were stolen during the assault."

They said four males aged between 15 and 18 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm.

The teenagers have been taken to separate police stations for questioning.

"This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths," said Detective Superintendent Andy Cox.

"CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives.

"Active enquires are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved.

"Attacks of this nature on London buses are rare."

Geymonat is from Uruguay while British newspapers reported that her girlfriend is from the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the assault was "sickening".

"Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community," she said.

More about

LGBT Harassment
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Stop asking women when they’re having kids
Stop asking women when they’re having kids
Seven foods not to eat past the expiration date
Seven foods not to eat past the expiration date
What type of coffee drinker are you?
What type of coffee drinker are you?
Best Father&#039;s Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he&#039;s your hero
Best Father's Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he's your hero

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls

SERVICES