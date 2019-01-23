LOOK: Manny Pacquiao, family meet Stephen Curry, Warriors after game in LA

MANILA, Philippines-Days after his easy unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner, boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is enjoying his days in the United States.

He watched the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (Manila time) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he also bumped into Floyd Mayweather Jr. at courtside for the second time this month.

After the Warriors' 130-111 victory over the home team, Pacquiao and his family had a chance to exchange pleasantries with NBA superstar Stephen Curry outside the dugout.

Pacquiao and his two sons Jimuel and Michael had already met Curry back in 2015, but it was Jinkee's first time to see the NBA champion up close.

"Blessed to have finally met you! 😍 My happiest night!" Jinkee said in a caption on Instagram.

The Pacquiao family also posed for photos with Warriors' Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant.