Malaysian couple face child abuse charges in Norway

PETALING JAYA - Mirroring a case in Sweden some four years ago, another Malaysian couple in the Scandinavia are facing child abuse charges.

They are accused of hitting and pressuring their children to perform their prayers and forcing them to fast during Ramadan.

The five children, aged between five and 15, have been removed from their parents' care in Norway since May this year.

The couple, both aged 42, will have their case heard in court from Nov 4 to Nov 6.

The five children have been placed under the care of three other families and are only allowed to meet their parents once a month for three hours.

The father's brother told The Star yesterday that one of the children had felt pressured with the obligation to fast for long hours and had complained to a teacher in school about it.

That complaint was forwarded to the Norwegian Child Welfare Services during Ramadan in early May.

He said the children were placed in three different families, all of them non-Muslim.

He said as Muslims, his brother was only trying to get his children to pray, learn the Quran and to fast during Ramadan.