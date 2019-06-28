Malaysian defecates 16 heroin pellets after being detained in Australia

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian man had to defecate 16 heroin-filled pellets after he was caught trying to smuggle them into Australia by authorities at an international airport in Victoria.

In a joint statement, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said the 38-year-old man had been charged on June 26 with drug importation offences for attempting to import about 700g of heroin through the Avalon Airport.

It said ABF officers at the airport targeted the male passenger for a baggage examination after he arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on June 25.

It said during a bag search, officers found two black wrapped pellets containing heroin.