Man belatedly discovers $101,000 second win in same lottery

Luck struck twice for a man in Kansas, United States, with the guy winning $75,000 (S$101,117.25) after he won $1,000 from the same lottery game, weeks apart.

Justin Wagoner told Kansas lottery officials on Wednesday, Jan. 30, that he first won $1,000 from a $20 High Roller instant ticket game a few weeks ago.

He tried betting again when he bought five tickets on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 27. "I kind of forgot about them until I was leaving, and I didn't have time to scratch all of them off before leaving the house," he said.

Wagoner only scratched off four of the five tickets, which were not lucky when he had these checked at a convenience store. When he scratched the last one and had it scanned, he got excited when the clerk asked him to sign the back of the ticket.

"The clerk helped me figure out how much I had won and then gave me the form that printed out," Wagoner said. "I was in shock. I'm still kind of in shock! I couldn't sleep last night, so I just kept the ticket in my pocket until I got here to claim my prize."

Wagoner plans to spend his winnings on his new company, which he described as a "tough stretch."