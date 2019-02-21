Man surprises wife with $1.3 million lottery win as early Valentine's gift

One man in Virginia, United States definitely made his wife a lot happier in time for Valentine's Day last week, by letting her know that they are now $1 million (S$1.35 million) richer, through a lottery win.

Terry Mudd told Virginia Lottery officials last Wednesday, Feb. 13, that he purchased the winning ticket after forgetting to buy something at the grocery store. He said it is a bad habit of his to often forget something from his wife's grocery list

When he scratched the ticket and saw that he won the prize, he thought it would make a great Valentine's Day present to his wife, Madonna.

But not all surprises go as planned. When Mudd and his wife got into an argument over their finances, he decided to give the gift a bit earlier than the day he intended. He presented to her the ticket safe in an envelope, with the words "Terry + Madonna's retirement."

Instead of getting the full $1 million prize over 30 years, they chose the immediate cash option of $657,030 before taxes.