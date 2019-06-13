Man who revolutionised Japan porn industry subject of new Netflix series

The story of the filmmaker/writer and actor Toru Muranishi who revolutionised the Japanese adult video (AV) industry during the 1980s is the subject of a new original scripted series called "The Naked Director", which will release on Netflix on August 8.
The series is based on Nobuhiro Motohashi's non-fiction book Zenra Kantoku ("The Naked Director") and will chronicle Muranishi's unusual and dramatic life filled with big ambitions as well as spectacular setbacks in his attempt to turn Japan's porn industry on its head.
Playing the title role will be maverick actor Takayuki Yamada, a veteran of Japanese films and TV shows such as "Train Man" (2005), "Crows Zero" (2007), "Ushijima the Loan Shark" (2010), and "Lessons of the Evil" (2012). Masaharu Take, director of the acclaimed "100 Yen Love" (2016), will serve as director.
"When Netflix approached me about telling the story of Toru Muranishi, his entourage, and the 1980's, I was drawn to this provocative, daring project.
I was reminded of some of the most stimulating, embarrassing, enjoyable, and misguided days of my life," said the director. "Together with some of the foremost cast and crew in Japan today we hope to create an ode to the provocative trailblazers of this industry and tell the shocking tale of their unlikely rise to fame. It's a rousing story we're proud to tell, all set amongst a meticulous portrait of one of the most frenzied eras in the country's history." "We are confident that this complex portrait of Toru Muranishi's wild, larger-than-life pursuit of freedom and success is something that will resonate not only in Japan, but with audiences across the world. This series will capture a unique and fascinating era in Japanese history, while exploring themes about sex, society and the individual that are more relevant than ever," added John Derderian, Director of Content Acquisition at Netflix.
