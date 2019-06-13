Man who revolutionised Japan porn industry subject of new Netflix series

The story of the filmmaker/writer and actor Toru Muranishi who revolutionised the Japanese adult video (AV) industry during the 1980s is the subject of a new original scripted series called "The Naked Director", which will release on Netflix on August 8.

The series is based on Nobuhiro Motohashi's non-fiction book Zenra Kantoku ("The Naked Director") and will chronicle Muranishi's unusual and dramatic life filled with big ambitions as well as spectacular setbacks in his attempt to turn Japan's porn industry on its head.

Playing the title role will be maverick actor Takayuki Yamada, a veteran of Japanese films and TV shows such as "Train Man" (2005), "Crows Zero" (2007), "Ushijima the Loan Shark" (2010), and "Lessons of the Evil" (2012). Masaharu Take, director of the acclaimed "100 Yen Love" (2016), will serve as director.

"When Netflix approached me about telling the story of Toru Muranishi, his entourage, and the 1980's, I was drawn to this provocative, daring project.