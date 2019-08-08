Manchester City fans confuse new female South Korean signing for male on social media, sparking racist remarks

New Manchester City women’s team player Lee Geum-min poses with the club shirt.
PHOTO: Twitter/mancity
Jonathan White
South China Morning Post

Manchester City supporters on Twitter were left red-faced after confusion over new signing Lee Geum-min on Wednesday.

"We're delighted to announce the signing of South Korean international striker Lee Geum-min!" wrote the official Manchester City Twitter account. Rather than welcome her to the club, many of the responses confused her for an expected male signing.

João Cancelo was widely expected to be signed for the Manchester City men's team. Cancelo's signing was later confirmed.

Asia football writer John Duerden pointed out the mistake when he retweeted the announcement from City.

"Man City fans don't seem to be very welcoming to a new signing that many assume to be a man and not a talented member of the South Korean women's team," he wrote.

Many Twitter users demanded that the club "announce Cancelo" as the Portuguese full back's signing for the men's team was set to be confirmed.

25-year-old Lee represented her country at the Women's World Cup in France this summer and arrives from Gyeongju KHNP.

Some fans were happy with the new arrival, even if they assumed Lee was signing for Pep Guardiola's English Premier League champions.

Twitter user Lee Kennedy was happy with the signing, if confused: "Nice one Who is he?" he wrote before being put right by other users. "Is he any good??" inquired a user called WIll in response to the club's tweet.

Some City fans were less enthusiastic. The Cat Master wrote: "It's not as if we're ever going to see him play for us anyway. He'll be loaned out to some other CFG club."

Fans of other clubs went further.

A user called TommyLFC weighed in. "Did he win a raffle or some s***? Or just opening the door for a couple more fans from Asia? Small club mentality."

Another, identifying as desi gooner, wrote, "Another promotional signing. The lad will rot in bench" while Reza Moalei called Lee's signing, "A Merchandising signing for Korean fans, not the Football itself."

Many comments on the announcement were outright racist or misogynistic.

At least some fans realised the error of their ways. A$AP Weetabix was among them. "Took me reading a few comments to realise this signing was for the women's team, I feel awful now," the user wrote.

Several users took the time to correct those under the impression Lee was a man.

Others demanded the club announce signings for the women's team on another Twitter account.

The new signing was positive on her arrival for last season's runners-up on a two-year deal.

"Manchester City - the name itself - is very attractive to me and I want to experience the English league," she said.

"I will do my best to impress and have a positive impact. I am very excited to join this team."

While Pep Guardiola's side begin the defence of their title with a trip to West Ham United on Saturday, Nick Cushing's team begin their English Women's Super League campaign with a Manchester derby on September 7.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post.

More about
English Language American football/NFL Twitter

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
CEO who sexually assaulted son&#039;s schoolmate loses appeal
CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China&#039;s flag displayed at HDB block
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay &#039;brownface&#039; advertisement
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

SERVICES