Man's body refrigerated after he died on ship

The body of a male passenger who died during a cruise trip was kept onboard in a chiller until the end of the trip before his family was notified to claim it.

Nanyang Siang Pau reported that the 43-year-old man boarded the cruise ship at Keelung port in Taiwan at about 5pm on March 31 for a four-day-three-night trip.

Quoting a portal, the man began feeling unwell after dinner the same day.

He fainted at about 11pm and paramedics treated him. However, he was pronounced dead at 2am.

According to one of the passengers, the vessel did not return to the port after the man passed away.

Another passenger also claimed that the man might still make it if they returned to the port or flown him to a hospital in a helicopter ambulance.

The man's family was reportedly not informed immediately of his passing.

His remains were kept in a giant chiller throughout the trip without the knowledge of the passengers.