Mattel releases gender-inclusive dolls for both boys and girls

The toymaker behind Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars is now officially woke. Mattel has launched its first gender-inclusive dolls to encourage more creative play for girls and boys.

The Creatable World doll line is designed "to keep labels out and invite everyone in" by giving children the freedom to customise their characters, the toymaker says.

The variable doll kits will retail for about US$30 (S$40.80) in the United States and are geared toward ages six and older.

They consist of a doll with no gender-identifying features and two hairstyle options - long or short - as well as a variety of outfits and accessories.

Kids can have them put on a jacket, pants, skirts or all of the above, and are encouraged to make creations they can relate to.

The dolls in each of the six kits also come in a variety of skin tones with varying hair textures.