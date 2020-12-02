Meet T-Rex's older cousin: The Reaper of Death

A handout photo made available on February 10, 2020 by the University of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum shows an artist's impression of a Thanatotheristes degrootorum, a newly-discovered species of T-Rex.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Scientists said Monday they had discovered a new species of dinosaur closely related to Tyrannosaurus rex that strode the plain of North America some 80 million years ago.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum -- Greek for "Reaper of Death" -- is thought to be the oldest member of the T-Rex family yet discovered in northern North America, and would have grown to around eight metres in length.

"We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was as the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada, the reaper of death," Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of Dinosaur Palaeobiology at Canada's University of Calgary.

"The nickname has come to be Thanatos," she told AFP.

Whereas T-Rex -- the most famous of all dinosaur species, immortalised in Steven Spielberg's 1993 epic Jurassic Park -- stalked its prey around 66 million years ago, Thanatos dates back at least 79 million years, the team said.

The specimen was discovered by Jared Voris, a PhD student at Calgary, and is the first new tyrannosaur species found for 50 years in Canada.

"There are very few species of tyrannosaurids, relatively speaking," said Zelenitsky, co-author of the study that appeared in the journal Cretaceous Research.

"Because of the nature of the food chain these large apex predators were rare compared to herbivorous or plant-eating dinosaurs."

The study found that Thanatos had a long, deep snout, similar to more primitive tyrannosaurs that lived in the southern United States.

The researchers suggested that the difference in tyrannosaur skull shapes between regions could have been down to differences in diet, and dependent on the prey available at the time.

Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
