Meet teen Italian princesses Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara of Bourbon

Once upon a time, princesses would often live in castles far, far away, with their royal lives hidden from the outside world. Today, thanks to the internet, many modern royals have become celebrities in their own right, and some are now happy to even share their private lives with the world.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon are sisters.

Although not all blue bloods globally are allowed to use social media (like, famously, the “working” members of the British royal family ), sisters Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon have cultivated strong presences through their Instagram pages. Both blondes have accumulated nearly 100,000 followers each.

So what do we know about the Italian princesses?

They are heiresses of the dynasty

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon are both in their late teens.

Maria Carolina, 19, and Maria Chiara, 17, are the daughters of Prince Carlo and Princess Camilla, aka the Duke and Duchess of Castro. Prince Carlo succeeded to his father’s claim as head of the former House of the Two Sicilies, a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family from the Capetian Dynasty, which ruled over Southern Italy and Sicily during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon sure know how to dress like royalty. Photo: Instagram/carolinadebourbon

Although the kingdom no longer exists, the family title is still used today. In 2016, based on the social progress of gender equality in Europe, the family adopted the rule of eldest child inheritance (including women).

Accordingly, Princess Maria Carolina, aka Duchess of Palermo and Calabria, became the direct heiress to carry the royal duties for the continuity and dynastic inheritance of the family. Princess Maria Chiara also got the titles of Duchess of Capri and Noto.

They receive the best education

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon graduated two years ahead of her schooling system.

Both Carolina and Chiara followed the International Cambridge Educational system and CNED course under strict supervision and control of the Department of Education of Monaco, according to their official bios. They are also fluent in six languages, including English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon is currently studying at two top-notch universities.

Carolina is now studying at two universities at the same time: the world’s leading school Harvard and the International University of Monaco. Chiara is also studying hard to follow her sister at Harvard, as indicated in an Instagram post she posted last year.

They are into fashion, arts and acting

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon are also models.

While Carolina studies social sciences, marketing and management at Harvard, she’s also learning fashion and luxury studies at the Monaco institution. But with the girls’ fit physiques and natural beauty, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that they model in their spare time.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon are fashion models in the making. Photo: Instagram/chiaradebourbon

In 2018, Carolina made her modelling debut with the latest Chopard Haute Joaillerie creations and has worked with high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton and Pucci, according to her profile.

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon has expressed a keen interest in the arts, especially painting. PHOTO: Instagram/chiaradebourbon

Like her sister, Chiara also seems to have an eye for fashion, rocking red carpets in gorgeous gowns. On her Instagram though, she often shares photos of her apparent love for sport. She enjoys tennis, swimming, dancing, athletics, gymnastics, sailing and windsurfing and has even won some judo medals. She also paints, plays piano and started learning guitar, according to her profile. She also attends a drama school to study acting and dramatic arts.

They appeared in a film alongside Nicole Kidman

The princesses have actually already appeared on the big screen – with Nicole Kidman, no less!

They had a cameo as young girls in Grace of Monaco (2014). The biographical drama chronicles the life of Grace Kelly, a former American actress who became Princess of Monaco by marrying Prince Rainier III. Kidman plays the titular princess.

They love nature and animals

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon are ambassadors for Passion Sea Project.

The sisters are ambassadors of the Passion Sea project, an NGO promoting the preservation of our waters through education, arts and innovation solutions.

They’ve adopted animals in danger and helped them recover too.

Today, they have three Italian Greyhounds named Cairo, Cosmo and Candy and the pups even have an Instagram handle for their furry adventures.

They are joined at the hip

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon share beautiful genes with their mum, Camilla Crociani.

These princesses are not only sisters but appear to be very close. Whether they’re at home or at big events, they are usually seen in matching outfits, sharing a similar style.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon started a YouTube channel together, and currently have over 3,000 subscribers.

The dynamic duo even share a YouTube channel together, Carolina & Chiara. Here, they started their “Enigma of a Quarantine” comedy series, revealing what life was like during Covid-19. Episodes varied from cooking in the kitchen to a spa day gone wrong.

They enjoy a lavish life

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon with their parents Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro.

The heiresses are living in the lap of luxury not only in their home country but across at least three more destinations, including Paris, Monte Carlo and Rome.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon live a luxury lifestyle as royals.

They often share snaps on Instagram, wearing luxury fashion’s latest trends and holidaying in the most stunning locations.

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon take many photos together, in matching outfits:

They’ve been spotted on yachts around the globe and have taken snaps in places like St. Tropez, Dubai and New York.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.