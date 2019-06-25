Meng's lawyers urge Canada's justice minister to halt extradition case

The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran.

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou have made a submission to Canada's minister of justice that calls on him to withdraw extradition proceedings against the Huawei CFO and lays out the legal basis for him to do so in the name of "human decency" and other "Canadian values".

The submission was announced in a press statement issued on Monday morning in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The statement said minister David Lametti should "exercise his discretion to withdraw the proceedings because the extradition proceedings are without merit and cessation of the proceedings would be [in] Canada's national interests".

She was arrested at the US' request on a December 1 stopover at Vancouver's airport, where she had been due to change planes on a trip from Hong Kong to Mexico.

"From time to time, Canadian governments have had to make difficult decisions, sometimes at odds with the foreign policy initiatives of its allies, including the United States, in order to assert essential Canadian values of human decency, fairness, tolerance and respect for human rights and the rule of law," said the statement.

"In our view, Canada is at [a] crossroads respecting the United States' request that Canada extradite Ms Meng, for conduct that could not be an offence in Canada and which is at odds with Canadian values and established foreign policy regarding Iran."

The release did not include the actual submission, but it describes its arguments. These were both legal and political, reflecting the dual nature of the hotly contested case that has sparked an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Canada and China.