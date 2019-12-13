Michelle Obama: Invest in education for girls

KUALA LUMPUR - The former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama wants to help girls around the world get the education they need, as they may have the solution to world issues.

"There are 98 million girls worldwide who are not getting the education they deserve. To have that happening is unspeakable, wasteful and not a smart move for the planet," said Michelle, who champions the cause with the Girls Opportunity Alliance (GOA), a programme under the Obama Foundation.

"The answer to everything we're struggling with such as the environment, healthcare - what if it's in their minds? Which is why we need to invest in that," she said yesterday.

Michelle was speaking in a panel at the Obama Foundation Leaders: Asia-Pacific with US actress Julia Roberts, which was moderated by former Miss Malaysia and activist Deborah Henry.

The panel was part of a five-day leadership development conference for over 200 young leaders across Asia-Pacific, which will see other prominent speakers including former US president Barack Obama, who is in Kuala Lumpur, talking about values-based leadership development.

"If you start a foundation by telling a kid that they are valuable, that their words can make a difference - it's not money or magic, but it allows them to advocate for themselves," she said.

Michelle added that GOA was founded to find context-driven solutions for girls' education that were unique to the community.

"We knew that solutions vary and dependent on the culture they are in, so we didn't want to build something in the US, thinking that they can help girls in Vietnam, for example," she said.

"So we take the efforts that are already there on the ground and build that, " she added.