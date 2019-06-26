MIT president criticises 'unfounded suspicions' about Chinese academics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President L. Rafael Reif, left, shown with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during commencement exercises this month, has written a letter to the MIT community decrying the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics.
PHOTO: Reuters
Robert Delaney
South China Morning Post

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's president accused the US government of creating "a toxic atmosphere" for academics of Chinese descent in its efforts to prevent Beijing from acquiring advanced American technology.

"I am well aware of the risks of academic espionage, and MIT has established prudent policies to protect against such breaches," L. Rafael Reif said in a letter to the school's faculty, students, staff and alumni.

"But we must take great care not to create a toxic atmosphere of unfounded suspicion and fear. Looking at cases across the nation, small numbers of researchers of Chinese background may indeed have acted in bad faith, but they are the exception and very far from the rule.

"Yet faculty members, post-docs, research staff and students tell me that, in their dealings with government agencies, they now feel unfairly scrutinised, stigmatised and on edge - because of their Chinese ethnicity alone," Reif wrote.

MIT was one of many American universities to end funding ties with Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE, citing the risks that such arrangements might cause in the light of US federal investigations of the two companies.

MIT - rated third in US News and World Report's ranking of American universities - announced its decision in April after Stanford University, University of California's flagship Berkeley campus and Princeton University all cut future research collaborations with Huawei.

The US government has stepped up its scrutiny of mainland Chinese individuals and entities on many fronts.

US President Donald Trump used concerns about transfers of US technology to Chinese companies as part of his justification for a bilateral trade war he launched nearly a year ago.

A few weeks later, US lawmakers used the same pretext to pass a new law that greatly expands the national security review role of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, an inter-agency body known as CFIUS.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee last year that China has aggressively placed operatives at universities, including professors, scientists, students, and that the bureau must monitor them from its field offices across the nation. Wray added that many academics display "a level of naivete" about the level of China's infiltration.

Without mentioning these comments specifically, Reif called suspicion based on race or national origin "heartbreaking".

He referred to the architect and MIT alumnus IM Pei as an example of someone of Chinese descent who had made great contributions to America in the form of "iconic buildings from Boston to Paris and China to Washington DC, as well on our own campus".

"By his own account, he consciously stayed alive to his Chinese roots all his life," Reif said. "Yet, when he died at the age of 102, The Boston Globe described him as 'the most prominent American architect of his generation'.

"Thanks to the inspired American system that also made room for me as an immigrant, all of those facts can be true at the same time."

Reif, president of MIT since 2012, was born and raised in Venezuela, coming to the US in 1979 to earn a doctoral degree in electrical engineering at Stanford. He joined the MIT faculty in 1980.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about

china United States Universities - Overseas Academics
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong&#039;s pay nearly halved, telco to monetise some loss-making digital businesses
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong's pay nearly halved, telco to monetise some loss-making digital businesses
Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300 metres to deliver lunch for work colleagues
Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300 metres to deliver lunch for work colleagues
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who&#039;s just turned two
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who's just turned two
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner&#039;s consent and overturning it at Jurong West
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner's consent and overturning it at Jurong West
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum

LIFESTYLE

Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Mother warns all parents of the danger of dumb cane to children
Mother warns all parents of the danger of dumb cane to children

Home Works

5 Not-So-Common Surface Materials to Consider
5 Not-So-Common Surface Materials to Consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator

SERVICES