Moscow wonders where winter has gone

A woman pushing a stroller walks past blossoming flowers at the botanical garden of Moscow’s State University, the Apothecary Garden, Moscow on December 20, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Winters in Moscow usually look like something out of a picture book: the Russian capital is covered in snow, people go skiing, and temperatures are well below freezing. 

But this year things are different. 

For the past two weeks, temperatures in Moscow have easily topped four deg C and are expected to move as high as 7 deg C next week -- compared to the normal average for December of around minus deg C. 

Snow is nowhere to be seen, the city's ski resorts are closed, and even the first spring buds on the trees are beginning to show -- three or more months too early. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been reluctant to acknowledge the link between human activity and global warming.

At his traditional year-end annual news conference last week, he again insisted that "nobody knows" the causes of climate change. 

But Putin acknowledged the consequences of global warming could be catastrophic for a country that is one of the world's biggest producers of carbon fuel and a fifth of whose land lies within the Arctic circle. 

Putin said that the rate of warming for Russia was 2.5 per cent higher than elsewhere on the planet.

And "for our country, this process is very serious," he said. 

Climate change was a particular risk for Russian regions where buildings are built into permafrost and there "could be very big consequences if it melts," Putin warned.

EARLY BLOSSOM 

In the botanic garden of Moscow State University, rhododendrons, snowdrops and crocuses are already beginning to bud. 

"I've never seen this before," chief gardener, Anton Dubenyuk, told AFP. 

"I like this weather, it's a normal European winter," says one visitor, pensioner Svetlana Zolotukhina. 

"When the flowers blossom, it makes you feel better." 

But another visitor, Svetlana Gribkova, says she finds the situation "abnormal."

"I want snow because it protects plants in the winter," says the trained botanist.

According to the Russian meteorological office, Rosgidromet, Moscow, with its population of 12 million, experienced its hottest year this year since records began a century and a half ago. 

"Only the month of July was slightly below normal for the season," said senior Rosgidromet representative Anatoly Tsygankov, who described December, with its temperatures around 10 degrees higher than average, as "very warm". 

But he, too, remained cautious about the possible explanations for climate change, saying the current warm temperatures could be attributable to cyclones coming in from the Atlantic. 

This summer, the vast region of Siberia was devastated by forest fires, which experts linked directly to the effects of climate change. 

Nevertheless, at one Moscow ski resort, where 20 pistes had to be shut down because temperatures were too warm even for artificial snow, technical chief Andrei Kharkhota remained unfazed. 

"I'm not worried. Winter always comes," he told AFP. 

More about
RUSSIA ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES climate change weather

TRENDING

What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES