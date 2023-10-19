world

Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law: Insider

Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law: Insider
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 19, 2023 2:49 AM

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, is considering removing the service formerly called Twitter from Europe in response to a new internet platform regulation in the region, news site Insider reported on Wednesday (Oct 18).

The billionaire has discussed removing the app's availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it, a person familiar with the company told the publication.

The European Union in August adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content, banning or limiting certain user-targeting practices, and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ALSO READ: Australia fines Musk's X platform $528,000 over anti-child abuse gaps

Elon MuskXTwitterEuropeEU (European Union)Social medialaw
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.