Nasi goreng, satay prove a hit in France

PHOTO: Pixabay
Tertiani ZB Simanjuntak
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The ubiquitous street food nasi goreng (fried rice) found new enthusiasts in France at a one-day exhibition held by the Indonesian diplomatic office.

The Consulate General in Marseille with support from Paris-based Visit Indonesia tourist office promoted Indonesian food products at a Paris Store supermarket on Oct. 19.

"We aim to open a wider market for Indonesian food products and ingredients in France. Besides increasing export value, the inflow of the food products would also support the distribution of ingredients for Indonesian restaurants and Indonesian people living in the south of France," said consul general Asianto Sinambela in a press release made available to The Jakarta Post.

During the event titled "L'Indonesie à l'honneur chez Paris Store" (Indonesia takes pride of place at Paris Store) shoppers at the supermarket could taste Indonesian food products such as coffee, soy sauce, biscuits and packed food.

There were also cooking demonstrations where visitors could learn how to prepare nasi goreng, mie goreng (fried noodles), chicken satay and dadar gulung (rolled crepes filled with grated coconut and palm sugar).

The traditional dance performances at the opening brought a festive atmosphere to the supermarket and lured visitors who could also learn about the tourist destinations in Indonesia from the special booth in the supermarket.

"Right after the cooking demonstration, Paris Store ran out of sweet soy sauce as visitors wanted to try out the nasi goreng recipe," said Sinambela.

He said the Paris Store executive in Marseille had agreed to support Indonesian food products to be included in the distribution and marketing chain of the supermarket.

Paris Store is the largest Asian supermarket chain in France with 21 outlets in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Strasbourg, among other places. There are a total of 6,000 kinds of products with a yearly turnover of €220 million (S$333 million) and trade flux at 7,500 tons of airfreight plus 3,500 containers by sea every year.

Currently, the supermarket only imports frozen fish from Indonesia. "This promotion will continue to build demand and open access to Indonesian food products in French markets," Sinambela added.

More about
FRANCE Food and Drinks

TRENDING

Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Man tried to rape tourist in hotel just months after serving 14 years behind bars
Man tried to rape tourist in hotel just months after serving 14 years behind bars
8 unique places to visit in Malaysia that&#039;ll make you forget about Kuala Lumpur
8 unique places to visit in Malaysia that'll make you forget about Kuala Lumpur
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
Money diaries: I&#039;m a 24-year-old creative who saves $1,000 a month
Money diaries: I'm a 24-year-old creative who saves $1,000 a month
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed

SERVICES