Nazi-themed toilet paper sells for $282

A World War II-era roll of toilet paper has been sold at auction for £160 (S$282.70).
The item was found in a barn in Herefordshire, England and is thought to have been produced in the late 1930s. A caricature of the Third Reich is printed on each sheet.
Auctioneer Thomas Jenner-Fust of Chorley's Auctioneers in Gloucestershire called the toilet roll "very niche". The roll fetched a price of £160, which when totaled with buyers premium became £198, reported the BBC.
"It's not complete. There are about 20 sheets, and the end sheet has a tear mark across it," he said.
The family of the house where the roll was found had no idea where it came from.
One square of toilet paper showed a picture of Hitler with the caption: "Now I'm brownshirt all over."
Another read, "'We want closer relations with Britain.' Don't worry, you're just about to get them."
At almost US$13 (S$17.80) per sheet, the roll might be one of world's most expensive toilet papers, placing it above Japanese brand Hanebisho, which sells for £11 per roll.
"You could say we were flushed with success," Jenner-Fust said.