Netanyahu tells UN Israel wants peace but that 'enough is enough'

NEW YORK - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Iran on Sept 27, as he defended Israel's war on Iran-backed militant groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in a speech before the United Nations.

"Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year. Well, I've come here today to say enough is enough," Mr Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly, referring to escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Several delegations walked out as Mr Netanyahu approached the lectern, while his supporters in the gallery cheered.

"My country is at war, fighting for its life," he said.

"We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilisation and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror," he added.

Mr Netanyahu said operations against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon would continue.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safe," he said, adding that operations against the militant group would "continue until we meet our objectives".

He sought to pin blame for the conflict on Israel's arch foe, Iran, which backs Hezbollah. He said Israel was defending itself against Tehran on seven fronts.

"There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that's true of the entire Middle East. Far from being lambs led to the slaughter, Israel soldiers have fought back with incredible courage," Mr Netanyahu said to applause, while some delegates, including the Iranians, walked out.

"I have another message for this assembly and for the world outside this hall: We are winning," he said.

Mr Netanyahu said earlier on Sept 27 that Israel would press on with discussions on ceasefire proposals for Lebanon in the days ahead, as Washington warned that a further escalation would only make it harder for civilians on both sides to return home.

But he insisted that Israel's campaign would continue.

"We'll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are made," he said.

Calls to resume Iran sanctions

Mr Netanyahu also called for tougher action on Iran's nuclear programme, including a return of UN sanctions that were lifted in 2015 under a nuclear deal with major world powers.

"I call on the Security Council to snap back UN Security Council sanctions against Iran because we must all do everything in our power to ensure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons," Mr Netanyahu said.

A Security Council resolution, which enshrined the nuclear deal and provided the power to restore UN sanctions, expires in October 2025.

Mr Netanyahu also reiterated his earlier vows that Israel would block Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"Iran now seeks to weaponise its nuclear programme for the sake of the peace and security of all your countries, and I assure you, Israel will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn't happen."

On the conflict in Gaza, where US-led ceasefire talks have stalled, Mr Netanyahu said the war can end if Hamas militants who carried out an Oct 7 attack in Israel surrender, lay down their weapons and return hostages seized in the attack.

"We'll fight until we achieve victory, total victory, there is no substitute for it," he said.

During the speech, he cited the presence of families of hostages seized by Hamas on Oct 7.

The war began when Hamas gunmen stormed Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel's military has levelled swathes of the besieged Palestinian enclave, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes, giving rise to deadly hunger and disease and killing more than 41,000 people.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned the speech.

"Netanyahu's speech is full of lies and contradictions, and the withdrawal of many delegations from the hall is a message that Netanyahu's lies are no longer believed by anyone," Mr Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

"Netanyahu's call for Hamas to surrender is nonsense. Surrender is not in the movement's vocabulary, and the problem lies in the existence of the occupation, not with those who are defending themselves," he added.

The two General Assembly speakers before Mr Netanyahu thumped the lectern as they spoke.

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob demanded: "Mr Netanyahu, stop this war now."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "We must act now and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed."