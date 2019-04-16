Netizens are saddened over the Notre Dame blaze

Everyone is heartbroken by the news that Notre Dame in Paris is on fire. Fire fighters previously said they won't be able to save it, but they managed to manage the flames and salvage valuable art works after almost nine hours. The two rectangular towers are reportedly still standing.

The prosecutors' office said the fire started accidentally. Pres. Emmanuel Macron also vowed to reconstruct the historical cathedral. "That's what the French expect [and] because it's what our history deserves," he said in an emotional speech.

Billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who owns French luxury group Kering, also pledged to donate 100 million Euros (S$153 million) for the reconstruction.

Likewise, several have expressed their sadness over the destruction of the Notre Dame online.

La culla dell’arte e della musica... luogo in cui nacque la polifonia tra il XII e il XIV secolo, senza quella cattedrale la musica non sarebbe come la conosciamo oggi... 😢 #notredame #notredamedeparis

Former US president Barack Obama tweeted, "Notre Dame is one of the world's great treasures, and we're thinking of the people of France in your time of grief.

It's in our nature to mourn when we see history lost-but it's also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can."

on Twitter

on Twitter

Many also tweeted about its history to honour its French baroque architecture and how it's still standing after 856 years.

on Twitter

on Twitter

on Twitter

Seeing Notre Dame in flames made me really sad. I’m trying to focus on the beauty, the memory, and the good things. Hope this helps you. 😔

We're glad the Notre Dame wasn't fully destroyed and that nobody was hurt during the blaze. We hope the cathedral comes back stronger and more beautiful than ever.

