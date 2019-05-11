New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-minute video challenge goes viral

In the video, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern listed down policies her government had implemented ever since she became the Prime Minister.
PHOTO: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Social media is abuzz over New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's short video of her blitzing through two years' worth of her government's achievements.

In the video which was shot in conjunction with the second anniversary of her taking New Zealand's top office, Ms Ardern listed down policies her government had implemented ever since she became the Prime Minister.

She had said that she was challenged by her own team to do so in under two minutes, but Ms Ardern ultimately finished with a final time of two minutes and 56 seconds.

Some of the policies listed included creating around 92,000 jobs, improving cancer care and building more classrooms.

The video which was posted on her official Facebook page last Friday (Nov 1) received 45,000 shares and about 7,300 comments by Tuesday.

To mark two years in Government, I was issued a wee challenge...

Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Friday, 1 November 2019

"Well done Jacinda and the Labour Party an impressive list in 2 years, better than anything I can previously remember," Facebook user Sandra Hardy wrote on Ms Ardern's page.

While the publicity stunt drew praises largely from overseas, some Kiwis were less than impressed.

"I voted for you but you did not meet to help and support the average kiwis that are working so hard full time to give our families a chance to live. High cost of rent and increase of petrol costs has just gone too far. I know you can do better," read a comment left by Misili Filoa.

More about
New Zealand prime minister

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'

SERVICES