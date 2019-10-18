Nicolas de Stael painting sold for record $30.4 million

A monumental painting by Nicolas de Stael was sold for 20 million euros at Christie's auction on Thursday, in what could be the most paid for a painting of a football match.

It was certainly the highest price obtained for a painting by the French artist of Russian origin who died in 1955 at the age of 41.

"Parc des Princes", painted in 1952, was estimated to be worth between 18 and 25 million euros (S$27.3 and S$38 million) and was on the market for the first time.

The piece was owned by the artist's family and was exhibited only a handful of times.

Between 1953 to 2003 it was displayed in New York, various galleries in Paris, such as the Pompidou Centre, as well as in London and Madrid.