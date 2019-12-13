Nike offers full-body coverage in new hijab swimwear collection

Nike has announced a new swimwear line for athletes who wear the hijab, to be available globally on Feb. 1, 2020.

The swimwear will be part of Nike's Victory Swim Collection, featuring both a full-body swimsuit and individual pieces consisting of a swimming hijab, a tunic top and leggings.

"Too often, swimwear represents a barrier, rather than a conduit to enjoy the water," the company said in a statement, as reported by Time.

Nike also assured that the design would be lightweight, breathable and fast-drying with UPF40+ sun protection, CNN wrote.

The new line will join the sportswear company's Nike Pro Hijab collection, which was awarded Most Important Design of 2017 by Fast Company and Design of the Year 2017 by The Design Museum in London.

Nike Pro Hijab features a single-layer pull-on design made of lightweight polyester with tiny holes that make the fabric breathable and opaque, available in dark and neutral colors.

"Nike aims to serve today's pioneers as well as inspire even more women and girls in the region who still face barriers and limited access to sport," said the company in a statement during the launch, back in December 2017.

"I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a hijab," Zahra Lari, a figure skater from the United Arab Emirates said.