No joke: Man claims his fart can kill mosquitoes

No, this isn't the plot of comedy film Swiss Army Man.

Heralded as a hero in his village for preventing the spread of malaria, a 48-year-old man in Uganda goes about his duty of ridding all mosquitoes within a six-metre radius with just a fart.

According to a local hairdresser, he'd never break wind around others out of respect. Instead, he chooses only to do so he gets invited to different villages by their chief during malaria outbreaks.

His flatulence is said to be so potent, it attracted the attention of scientists who are now studying his gas in search of a "soldier serum" so they could develop biological weapons against mosquitoes.

To the mozzies, he really is the harbinger of death.

HONG KONG BOY EXECUTES NINJA MOVE AFTER SPILLING OUT OF SCHOOL BUS

Ever wish you could be as cool as your movie heroes? Jumping out of cars and walking away from explosions without looking back?

This kid in Hong Kong got to live out his Hollywood dreams. Kind of.

A viral clip shows the exact moment the emergency door of an otherwise inconspicuous yellow school bus swinging open as it rounds a corner, ejecting a young schoolboy onto the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Thanks to his (and the driver's) quick reflexes, the boy narrowly dodges the vehicle barely a metre away, springing to his feet before grabbing his bag and dashing after his school bus.

Unfortunately, his forgotten thermos flask lays forlorn on the ground, slowly rolling towards the gutters.

JAPANESE MUM TRIES TO SOOTHE CLINGY CHILD WITH CARDBOARD CUT-OUT

You wouldn't even know she wasn't there. PHOTO: Twitter/sato_nezi

Being a parent is a tireless thankless job, especially if you've got a tiny ankle-biter at your heel 24/7.

Hoping to get a little reprieve from her incessantly clingy toddler that would cry the moment she was out of sight, this mother in Japan devised what she thought would be the perfect plan — replacing her person with a life-sized paper cut-out of herself.

Unfortunately, the plan proved to be only paper-thin.

Though her son appeared to take the bait, happily playing as he turned to check on his "mother" every now and then, he realised something was off 20 minutes later and began bawling once again.

Well, at least she tried.

