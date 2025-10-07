Award Banner
North Korean leader Kim tells Russia's Putin that alliance will grow

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China Sept 3, 2025.
PHOTO: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 07, 2025 1:58 AM

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country's alliance with Russia would continue to develop, in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his birthday with praises of his leadership.

"I do not doubt that the relations of alliance between the two countries will be invariably carried forward in the future, thanks to the warm friendly relations and close comradely ties between us," Kim said.

Kim reaffirmed his support for Russia's "just struggle" for national sovereignty, apparently referring to its war with Ukraine, and vowed to remain faithful to the implementation of the treaty signed between the two leaders last year, in the letter carried by state news agency KCNA.

