Norwegian fashion graduate dressed runway models in rubber balloons that deflate into amazing dresses

Famous German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop once said that "fashion designing is about suspense, surprise, and fantasy. It's not about rules." Just like how this fresh graduate fashion designer Fredrik Tjaerandsen took his audience and even the internet by surprise during the annual graduate fashion show of Central Saint Martins in London.

Instead of wearing traditional fashion clothes made from cotton, leather or silk, Tjaerandsen's models walked the runway in colorful bubble balloons that deflate into astonishing rubber dresses.

Aside from getting the crowd's whole attention, the Central Saint Martins graduate student was also awarded "L'oreal Professionnel Young Talent," which is considered as the highest award for students who took up design courses in the said university.

In an article published by Teen VOGUE, the young designer shared the inspiration behind his designs, "My collection is inspired by an almost indefinable moment when a human's self-awareness becomes active and sentient, I have strived to develop a process of experimental practice and development through which I could react and create my own expression of this moment and experience of being in that moment."

From the most basic ideas to his wonderful dresses, Tjaerandsen shared in an exclusive interview with Love Magazine the details of his creations.

"I have constructed these pieces with an air pressure system that lets the wearer control the air-flow," he explained. He also added that "whenever the wearer wants to deflate it, they open a latch inside to release the inverted bubble part and then that dives out the deflating bubble".

Despite his internship and work experience in some of the most prominent fashion brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, J.W Anderson, and Balenciaga, the Norwegian designer from Bodo, Norway persists to craft extraordinary designs. And even though there are up-and-coming designers out there, he took fashion designing to a whole new level by experimenting on unconventional creations.

Watch the full video of the CSM fashion show here: