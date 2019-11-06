Norwegian fashion graduate dressed runway models in rubber balloons that deflate into amazing dresses

PHOTO: Instagram/fredriktjaerandsen
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

Famous German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop once said that "fashion designing is about suspense, surprise, and fantasy. It's not about rules." Just like how this fresh graduate fashion designer Fredrik Tjaerandsen took his audience and even the internet by surprise during the annual graduate fashion show of Central Saint Martins in London.

Instead of wearing traditional fashion clothes made from cotton, leather or silk, Tjaerandsen's models walked the runway in colorful bubble balloons that deflate into astonishing rubber dresses.

Aside from getting the crowd's whole attention, the Central Saint Martins graduate student was also awarded "L'oreal Professionnel Young Talent," which is considered as the highest award for students who took up design courses in the said university.

In an article published by Teen VOGUE, the young designer shared the inspiration behind his designs, "My collection is inspired by an almost indefinable moment when a human's self-awareness becomes active and sentient, I have strived to develop a process of experimental practice and development through which I could react and create my own expression of this moment and experience of being in that moment."

From the most basic ideas to his wonderful dresses, Tjaerandsen shared in an exclusive interview with Love Magazine the details of his creations.

"I have constructed these pieces with an air pressure system that lets the wearer control the air-flow," he explained. He also added that "whenever the wearer wants to deflate it, they open a latch inside to release the inverted bubble part and then that dives out the deflating bubble".

Despite his internship and work experience in some of the most prominent fashion brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, J.W Anderson, and Balenciaga, the Norwegian designer from Bodo, Norway persists to craft extraordinary designs. And even though there are up-and-coming designers out there, he took fashion designing to a whole new level by experimenting on unconventional creations.

Watch the full video of the CSM fashion show here:

More about

fashion Fashion Designers Fashion shows
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
Johor Crown Prince&#039;s tweet sparks controversy on social media
Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey &amp; more
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey & more
Blistering barnacles! Early &#039;Tintin&#039; cover sells for 1 million at US auction
Blistering barnacles! Early 'Tintin' cover sells for 1 million at US auction

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU

SERVICES