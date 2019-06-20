Number of refugees worldwide highest in 70 years, says UNHCR

PETALING JAYA - Over 70 million people fled war, persecution and conflict in 2018, the highest level seen in almost 70 years, says the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Data from the UN agency's annual Global Trends report, released on Wednesday (June 19) showed that almost 70.8 million people are now forcibly displaced.

"To put this in perspective, this is double the level of 20 years ago, 2.3 million more than a year ago, and corresponds to a population between that of Thailand and Turkey," it said.

Altogether, more than two thirds of all refugees came from five countries - Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia.

The report said that an estimated 13.6 million people were newly displaced due to conflict or persecution last year, including 10.8 million individuals displaced within the borders of their own country and 2.8 million new refugees and new asylum-seekers.

For the fifth consecutive year, Turkey hosted the largest number of refugees worldwide, with 3.7 million people.