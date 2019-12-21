'Oh my God, look at that ship!': Massive cruise liners collide off Mexico

The damage to Carnival Glory is seen after a collision with another cruise ship at Cozumel cruise port, Mexico December 20, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. PHOTO: Jordan Moseley via REUTERS
Reuters

MEXICO CITY - Two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel, the luxury cruise operator said, crushing the stern of a 952-foot-long (290-meter) vessel and leaving passengers stunned at the loud impact.

One person was lightly injured while evacuating a dining room on the massive ship named Carnival Glory, according to Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator. A passenger said the incident occurred during rough sea conditions.

"Carnival Glory was manoeuvring to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," the company said in a statement. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

Carnival added that the ship itineraries were not affected.

Civil protection authorities in Cozumel said the incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) and that officials were investigating.

Passenger Jordan Moseley said he was eating breakfast on the docked Carnival Legend, a 963-foot-long (294-meter) ship that can hold more than 2,000 passengers, when he felt the crash.

"All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place," Moseley told Reuters. "A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel."

A video taken from an upper deck of Carnival Glory, which can carry nearly 3,000 passengers, shows pieces of the ship tumble onto the deck of the oncoming vessel, with some splashing into the churning water.

"Oh my God, look at that ship!" an onlooker can he heard saying in the video posted on social media.

Other images of the battered vessel show a railing along the Carnival Glory stern bent downwards at a roughly 45-degree angle, revealing a twisted and mangled ship interior.

Christopher Macijeski, who was on a third cruise ship nearby, said there was a loud boom from the impact.

"Could see it coming before it happened," he said.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Oleksandr Ieltsov and Mariana Sandoval; Additional reporting and writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Alistair Bell and Will Dunham)

More about
Accidents - Maritime cruises

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
6 cool places in Kovan you won&#039;t find anywhere else in Singapore
6 cool places in Kovan you won't find anywhere else in Singapore
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore F&amp;B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
Singapore F&B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES