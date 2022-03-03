Olympic committee accused of 'gross hypocrisy' over Xinjiang silence after taking action on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

As International Olympic Committee officials were attacked in recent years over their refusal to weigh in on alleged rights abuses in China, they stuck rigidly to one retort: The IOC is an impartial body and sport must be insulated from politics.

“The position of the IOC must be, given [our] political neutrality, that we are not commenting on political issues,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on the eve of the Beijing Winter Games last month.

But in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IOC moved rapidly to denounce the attack, announcing on Monday that it would strip Russian President Vladimir Putin of his Olympic Order medal and urging international sporting bodies to blacklist Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The contrasting responses have left human rights advocates, Olympic observers and lawmakers questioning the IOC’s justification for not criticising Beijing, compounding long-standing criticism that it has turned a blind eye to China’s crackdown on ethnic minority groups, its tightening grip on Hong Kong and stifling of dissent.

“While the IOC’s swift banning of Russia is the right step to take, it reveals a gross hypocrisy that in the face of genocide they refused to disqualify the Chinese Communist Party from hosting the Olympics,” said US Representative Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.

Smith was referring to an official determination by the US government that China’s treatment of Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region constituted “genocide” and “crimes against humanity”, charges that Beijing denies.

“The IOC is a morally bankrupt organisation and inconsistent in its actions,” Smith said, accusing it of giving Beijing a “criticism-free platform to spread its propaganda”.

While agreeing with the IOC’s call to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, Representative Jennifer Wexton, Democrat of Virginia, said the very same leadership had hidden “behind a pledge to remain ‘apolitical’ as they failed to speak out against the Chinese government’s genocide of Uygurs”.

“Either you stand for human rights or you don’t – and the IOC has made its position crystal clear,” Wexton said.

Reached on Wednesday, an IOC representative would not comment on the allegations of double standards, but said its awarding of the Games to any country did not indicate it was taking a position on that nation’s human rights standards.

To observers, the discrepancy affirmed what critics of the IOC already believe to be a pattern of deference to China’s leaders stretching back as far as the 2008 Olympic Games held in Beijing, even as the organisation commits on its website to recognise and uphold human rights “at all times”.

“It’s just very clear that it’s wildly selective, and that the IOC has its own incredibly precious definition of what constitutes taking a political stand as a sporting organisation,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, a US-based non-governmental organisation.

“And in so doing, I think it repeatedly and consistently fails to put its own principles to good, better and best use on behalf of large numbers of people, all the while helping highly abusive governments like [Chinese President] Xi Jinping’s sports-wash atrocity crimes,” said Richardson.

The contrast between the IOC’s responses to the actions of Moscow and Beijing may also be in part because of the geographical and symbolic proximity of the Ukrainian crisis to those serving on the IOC, many of whom hail from Europe, said Helen Lenskyj, a professor emerita at the University of Toronto’s department of social justice education.

On top of that, war was considered by the Olympic industry to be a “bigger threat than human rights violations”, said Lenskyj, author of The Olympic Games: A Critical Approach.

Indeed, the IOC’s executive board stressed on Monday that it was taking the steps against Russia and Belarus because they had breached the “Olympic Truce”, a tradition dating back centuries whereby countries are expected to refrain from conflict from a week before the Olympic Games start until a week after the Paralympic Games end.

But the IOC has taken punitive measures against another country on human rights grounds even in times of peace, the most notable being its 32-year ban against South Africa taking part in the Olympics because of its policy of apartheid.

So far, the IOC has resisted calls to take a similar stand against Beijing.

To Samuel Chu, president of the Campaign for Hong Kong, it was not a surprise that the IOC was willing to respond publicly to Russia’s actions when it had been generally silent on Xinjiang , noting that lucrative revenue streams associated with the Olympics were not “on the line” this time.

“It shows that they do know right from wrong and are capable of recognising atrocities and abuses – as long as it doesn’t affect their profits,” said Chu, who in 2020 became the first US citizen targeted by Hong Kong’s extraterritorial national security law.

The sale of TV rights makes up the vast majority of the IOC’s financial income, with the organisation’s total annual revenue exceeding US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion), according to a 2020 study by Global Athlete.

For its rights to broadcast a package of six Games from 2021 through 2032, including Beijing 2022, US broadcaster NBC alone paid the IOC US$7.75 billion.

“It’s long past time the IOC commit itself to putting people over profits,” said Smith, who, along with Wexton, serves on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC).

Even as the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games wrap up on March 13, scrutiny of the IOC from the CECC and others in the US Congress will remain.

A resolution accusing the body of having “failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments” passed the House unanimously in December and is moving towards a vote in the Senate.

That measure centred around the IOC’s response to sexual assault claims by Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai against former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, accusing the body of complicity in Beijing’s efforts to cover up the allegations.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have introduced a bill that would strip the IOC of its tax exemption status, as they highlighted the US$880 million it provided to Beijing for staging the Games.

But even amid the sustained scrutiny, the organisation ultimately did not have to answer to any other entity about its practices, said Lenskyj, including any perceived inconsistencies in how it handles human rights issues.

“They are not accountable to any other individual or organisation, so they can make the rules and break the rules,” said Lenskyj.

As to whether the recent criticism of its starkly different responses to China and Russia could force the IOC into a corner next time it is challenged on Beijing’s human rights, she was sceptical.

“They’ll talk the talk around soft diplomacy, just as they did in 2001 when they awarded the 2008 Games to China,” Lenskyj said. “Their PR machinery is brilliant at spin.”

But campaigners are eying another stakeholder that may add an effective pressure point to the IOC when it comes to its position on China: athletes themselves.

Some Olympians have spoken out against China’s human rights record upon returning from Beijing, including Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel, who gave one of his two gold medals to Angela Gui – daughter of the jailed book seller Gui Minhai – as a form of protest.

But leading up to and during the Games, public criticism of Beijing by athletes was rare, amid warnings from Beijing 2022 officials that speech violating China’s law would be met with “certain punishment”.

In contrast, multiple sporting bodies have come out in fervent criticism of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including a host of national football teams who have refused to play against Russia.

“What if athletes did the same against Chinese competitors?” said the Campaign for Hong Kong’s Chu. “One wonders if that would have led to a different path for the 2022 Games.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.