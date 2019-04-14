Only 10 Flores hawk-eagles remain in Kelimutu National Park

Only 10 Flores hawk-eagles remain in Kelimutu National Park
PHOTO: Instagram/ gunungrinjani_nationalpark
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Apr 14, 2019

In Kelimutu National Park on Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara, the Flores hawk-eagle's population is estimated to be only 10 individuals.

On Wednesday, Ende Regent Marsel Petu stated that the hawk-eagle was considered important for Indonesia as it inspired the country's first president, Sukarno, to settle on red and white as the national flag's colors.

This reportedly occurred when Sukarno was living in exile in Ende from 1934 to 1938.

"The Flores hawk-eagle has white feathers on its chest and red feathers on its wings," Marsel said as quoted by Antara news agency.

Elang flores (Spizaetus floris) masuk ke dalam famili Accipitridae dan merupakan reptor berukuran sedang (55 cm). Kepala berwarna putih dan ada garis kecoklatan pada mahkotanya, tubuh bagian atas cokelat kehitaman, dada perut berwarna putih. Makanan : ula

View this post on Instagram

Elang flores (Spizaetus floris) masuk ke dalam famili Accipitridae dan merupakan reptor berukuran sedang (55 cm). Kepala berwarna putih dan ada garis kecoklatan pada mahkotanya, tubuh bagian atas cokelat kehitaman, dada perut berwarna putih. Makanan : ular, jenis2 burung, kadal hingga mamalia kecil. . . International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) memasukkan elang flores ke dalam IUCN Red List dengan kategori sebagai satwa yang terancam punah (Critically Endangered). . . Burung ini biasa mendiami hutan-hutan dataran rendah dan hutan submontana sampai ketinggian 1600 mdpl. Meskipun namanya elang flores, persebaran burung ini tidak hanya di hutan Flores, tetapi dapat dijumpai juga di Pulau Lombok (Kawasan Taman Nasional Gunung Rinjani) , Sumbawa, serta pulau kecil Satonda dan Rinca. 📷 @teguh99ers #balaitamannasionalgunungrinjani #ksdae #bksda #menlhk #klhk #elangflores

A post shared by BTN Gunung Rinjani (@gunungrinjani_nationalpark) on

Marsel demanded Kelimutu National Park protect the remaining population of Flores hawk-eagles and asked locals to stop hunting the bird.

"For the past five years, these eagles have always flown Ende's skies whenever we celebrated the national parade," Marsel said, referring to the commemoration of Pancasila Day, held annually by the nation on June 1.

