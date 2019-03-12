Oops, I forgot my baby! Plane returns to airport after mum leaves kid behind

MANILA - A Saudi Arabia flight had to return to the Jeddah airport on its way to Malaysia after one of its passengers left her baby at the airport's terminal.

In a report by the Independent UK on Tuesday (March 12), the Kuala Lumpur-bound Saudia flight SV832 already took off from Jeddah, but the pilot requested to return the airport after learning that a passenger on board had forgotten her baby at the airport's boarding area.

In a video uploaded in YouTube, the pilot could be heard relaying information to the airport's air traffic control (ATC). The video now has more than 50,000 views.

"May God be with us. Can we come back or what?" the pilot says. "This flight is requesting to come back… a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing," an air traffic controller can be heard saying.

Afterwards, the pilot was asked again to repeat his request which the ATC granted.

"We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight," the pilot said.

"OK, head back to the gate. This is a totally new one for us!" replied the ATC.

The Independent said no further information was given on how the mother forgot her child in the boarding gate of the airport.