Pandas become collateral damage of US-China trade war

Giant male panda Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo prior to his repatriation to China with his mother Bai Yun.

Pandas at the San Diego Zoo in California have become the latest "collateral damage" due to the prolonged US-China trade war, reported China Press.

Bai Yun (White Cloud) and her cub Xiao Liwu (Little Present) were recalled to China after the country scrapped its conservation loan agreement with the United States.

The daily speculated that the refusal to renew the decades-old loan deal was part of China's retaliation against the trade war started by the Trump administration. It cited another report which said this was despite the San Diego Zoo having expressed its intention to renew the loan deal with China.

Both pandas arrived in Sichuan province on May 16 and will remain under quarantine for one month.

Bai Yun spent 22 years at the San Diego Zoo. In that time, she gave birth to six panda cubs.

Both pandas attracted an estimated two million tourists each year.