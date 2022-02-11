Plan for 30,000 Starlink satellites sparks crash concerns at Nasa

Nasa has expressed concern about SpaceX’s proposed second-generation Starlink constellation of 30,000 satellites, saying it could lead to a “significant increase” in potential collisions in low Earth orbit and interfere with science activities in space.

In a letter submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday (Feb 8), Nasa also voiced unease about the potential to disturb space and ground-based telescopes and disrupt its launch schedules.

“With the increase in large constellation proposals to the FCC, Nasa has concerns with the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human space flight missions,” said the letter signed by Samantha Fonder, Nasa’s representative to the Commercial Space Transportation Interagency Group.

There are currently some 25,000 objects tracked on-orbit and about 6,100 of those have a perigee – point closest to Earth – below 600km. SpaceX’s plan for the larger, second-generation constellation would boost traffic congestion across the Earth’s orbit, with the number of tracked objects in low Earth orbit increasing more than five times, Nasa said.

“An increase of this magnitude into these confined altitude bands inherently brings additional risk of debris-generating collision events based on the number of objects alone,” the letter stated. “Nasa anticipates current and planned science missions, as well as human space flight operations, will see an increase in conjunctions.”

Nasa also questioned SpaceX claims there was no risk of collision with large objects because of Starlink satellites’ manoeuvrability.

Operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink is a satellite constellation authorised for 4,408 satellites, all in orbits around 550km (340 miles), to provide internet from space. So far it has more than 2,000 satellites in orbit, according to planet4589.org, a website that tracks satellites in orbit and other space-related activity.

Last week, a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket launched 49 Starlink satellites from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, but SpaceX confirmed on Tuesday that up to 40 of them failed their orbit-raising manoeuvres because of the increased drag of a geomagnetic storm above Earth. They would be incinerated when re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Nasa did not say it opposed the expansion plan but the space agency suggested SpaceX work with Nasa to show the proposed satellite auto-manoeuvring capability “with increasing volumes of satellites prior to each successive launch so that it may troubleshoot any issues that arise and make adjustments, as necessary”.

Risks of collisions in space have been exacerbated in recent years as countries and private companies rush to launch thousands of satellites in mega constellations for communications, weather forecasting and military purposes, creating more space debris than ever.

Last month, the China National Space Administration said one of its scientific satellites had an “extremely dangerous encounter” with a piece of orbital debris generated when Russia blew up one of its old satellites in November.

In another rare confrontation, China sent a note verbale – an unsigned message less formal than a diplomatic note – to the United Nations in December, to complain over “close encounters” in July and October when Starlink satellites approached the Tiangong station in orbit, a claim Musk has rejected.

The US has also denied Beijing’s claim, saying neither incident referred to by China amounted to an emergency, according to a note sent to the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs in Vienna and dated Jan 28.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.