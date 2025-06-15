world

Police arrest one after Texas state Capitol evacuated after threat to lawmakers

People gather outside Houston city hall for "No Kings" rally, in Houston, Texas, US June 14, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONJune 15, 2025 3:17 AM

Police arrested a man hours after the Texas State Capitol and grounds in Austin were evacuated on Saturday (June 14) ahead of a planned protest after a credible threat to lawmakers, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A state trooper made the arrest of the man in connection with the threats during a traffic stop in La Grange, Texas and police said there was no additional threat.

A protest against President Donald Trump dubbed the "No Kings" event was beginning at the Texas Capitol around 5 pm CDT (6am Singapore time)Saturday. Police around the US are on high alert after a gunman posing as a police officer killed a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota in an apparent politically motivated assassination, and wounded a second lawmaker and his spouse, state officials said.

