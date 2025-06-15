Police arrest one after Texas state Capitol evacuated after threat to lawmakers

Police arrested a man hours after the Texas State Capitol and grounds in Austin were evacuated on Saturday (June 14) ahead of a planned protest after a credible threat to lawmakers, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A state trooper made the arrest of the man in connection with the threats during a traffic stop in La Grange, Texas and police said there was no additional threat.

A protest against President Donald Trump dubbed the "No Kings" event was beginning at the Texas Capitol around 5 pm CDT (6am Singapore time)Saturday. Police around the US are on high alert after a gunman posing as a police officer killed a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota in an apparent politically motivated assassination, and wounded a second lawmaker and his spouse, state officials said.

[[nid:718336]]