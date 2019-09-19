Posh pollution - the exclusive London neighborhoods with toxic air

Residents of some of London's most exclusive areas are living with toxic levels of air pollution, according to a new poster campaign that aims to shine a light on the hidden killer.

Billboards have gone up in Chelsea and Westminster, where homes regularly sell for millions, warning they might cost "an arm, leg and a lung" - a play on a British phrase - because it is among the areas facing harmful pollutant levels.

The team behind the project, launched on Tuesday, has created a website allowing households across the capital to find out the average levels of pollutants at their home address in a bid to raise awareness and push for action to improve air quality.

"I think people will be quite shocked," said Humphrey Milles from the Central Office of Public Interest (COPI), which raises awareness of environmental issues.

"People don't necessarily believe air pollution is something that affects them where they live because it is invisible...A lot of people just don't really know it is there."

Air pollution kills 800 people every hour across the world, more than three times the amount of people who die from malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS combined each year.