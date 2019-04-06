'Prince Harry, Meghan took my Instagram name without permission,' driving instructor claims

A driving instructor from West Sussex, England, claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, took his Instagram username.

The royal couple recently opened their own official account on the photo-sharing app. Harry and Meghan used to share the Kensington Palace account along with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Kevin Kailey said that he originally owned the @sussexroyal username on Instagram for about three years. He said the name was based on the Reading Football Club, which he is a fan of.

But due to his inactivity on the app, Kailey claimed that Instagram gave away his username without his permission.

"I got a jokey text from my son which said, 'Ha ha, I see your handle has gone then,'" the instructor told a BBC Radio interview.

He asked his son what he was talking about. When his son texted him "Look on Instagram," that was when he realised his username had changed-from @sussexroyal to @_sussexroyal_.

Instagram confirmed the change, saying that it was in line with its policy on inactive accounts.

However, Kailey was peeved. "I'm a bit loath to use Instagram until I have a chat with them personally," he said.

The instructor said he still uses the same username on Twitter, and noticed that his followers increased because of the name. He added that he has been receiving rude messages on the social media app.

"I didn't ask for this. I've had the account for years-it's not very pleasant," he said in the interview. "We just put up with it don't we? I'm sure famous people put up with it millions of times a day."

And if he had the chance to speak to the couple, he would say: "Hello Harry and Meghan. If you do want my Twitter account as well can you at least have the decency to speak to me?"

While Kailey has yet to get an answer from the royal couple, the two are already enjoying a massive following on Instagram-and the Guinness World Records has taken notice. The award giving-body said that Harry and Meghan now hold the record for the fastest time to hit one million followers, in just five hours and 45 minutes since it was opened.

As of this writing, the @sussexroyal Instagram page has 3.7 million followers.