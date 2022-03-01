Prominent Russian athletes like Andrey Rublev and Nikita Zadorov speak out against war with Ukraine

A growing number of prominent Russian athletes are making it clear they are against the war in Ukraine.

As pressure mounts on sports federations around the world to respond to Russian invasion, athletes are promoting an anti-war message after the invasion of Ukraine, including one of Vladimir Putin’s most visible supporters.

From new world tennis No 1 Daniil Medvedev to ice hockey star Alex Ovechkin, some of the country’s most prominent sportsmen and women have spoken out against the action taken by Putin.

Medvedev reached the pinnacle of men’s tennis when he became the ATP’s world number one on Monday, but what should have been a day of pride for Russian sport has been engulfed by the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called “big four” of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years.

Writing on Twitter, Medvedev called for peace saying he spoke “for all the kids” in the world.

“Today I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world,” he said. “They all have dreams, their lives are just starting, so many nice experiences to come …

“That’s why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries. Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything, in people, in love, in safety, in justice, in their chances in life.

“Let’s be together and show them that’s it true, because every kid shouldn’t stop dreaming.”

Ovechkin, one of the most prominent Russian athletes in the US thanks to a legendary NHL career, made a plea for peace while talking with reporters after practice in Philadelphia. The Moscow native has been a vocal pro-Putin voice in the past.

“Please, no more war,” Ovechkin said. “It doesn’t matter who is in the war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – I think we have to live in peace and a great world.” However he stopped short of condemning Putin. Asked if his support for the Russian leader was still strong following the invasion, he said: “Well, he is my president.”

Russia’s most recognised footballer Fedor Smolov posted a black square on Instagram with the trending hashtag in Russian #NOtowar, while Russian NHL and national ice hockey team player Nikita Zadorov showed his anti-war stance, posting a similar black square with ‘NO WAR’ in red letters.

For Ovechkin, the situation is especially hard, given his wife, young children and other family members currently live in Russia. In 2017, Ovechkin launched the “Putin team” he said was not related to the election the following year, but rather a show of support for his country.

"No war please."



Watch as Russian Andrey Rublev writes on the camera Thursday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.



🎥 @TSN_Sportspic.twitter.com/eZRGmwjKPl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 25, 2022

At the Dubai ATP event, Russia’s Andrey Rublev marked his semi-final win by signing the camera lens on court with the message, “No war please”.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz when he wrote his message on the camera, a common practice after matches. Rublev also won the doubles at the Marseille Open last week, playing alongside Ukrainian Denys Molchanov.

A growing number of federations, including skiing, curling and Formula 1, are also exerting pressure by pulling premier events out of Russia. The International Biathlon Union announced it would also withdraw events.

This sparked two-time European biathlon champion Larisa Kuklina to join the anti-war sentiment and post an image of herself with a heart split in two showing the colour of the flags of Russia and Ukraine with the caption: “What’s going on!? Pull up! We live in the 21st century!”

While it is not clear what impact – if any – these athletes will resonate with Russian leaders, the fact that some of Putin’s closest supporters are now standing up to voice their opposition is significant in itself.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.