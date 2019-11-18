Radicalism, Islamophobia major challenges to Muslims, says Indonesian cleric in London

Hasan Al Banna, a cleric from Cirebon stationed in London by the West Java provincial administration under the English for Ulama programme, said Muslims' biggest challenges were radicalism and Islamophobia.

"Radicalism and Islamophobia are global problems," Hasan said during a teleconference in Jakarta on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

Hasan was among five clerics sent to the United Kingdom to spread positive messages from the Indonesian Islamic community.

Before embarking on the programme, Hasan and his friends prepared to answer questions on Islamophobia.

"People who are not Muslim do not read the Quran and do not know about Prophet Muhammad," he said.

He added that non-Muslims only saw the attitude and ethics shown during the dialogue.

"Until now, Europe only sees Islam from the Arab side. This is a challenge for us [to show] that Indonesia is the biggest Islamic community in the world," Hasan said.