Raise your rainbow flags, Disneyland Paris will now host a Magic Pride event

PHOTO: AFP
B. Del Rio
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Feb 07, 2019

Good news: The happiest place on earth just got friendlier.

This year, Disneyland Paris is officially marking itself a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Although unofficial ones have been held at the theme park since 2014, this is the first time they will be launching an event officially backed by The Walt Disney Company to celebrate Pride Month this year.

Aptly called Magical Pride, the event will feature a parade, a dance party, late-night rides, and more, starting on June 1.

A Walt Disney Company rep told NBC News, "Diversity and equality are strong values at Disneyland Paris, and each year, we host millions of visitors regardless of their origins, gender or sexual orientation."

Adding, "We are committed to fostering a welcoming environment for all of our guests where magic is for everyone."

Un plein de magie pour finir ce week-end ! 🎆 Here's to a little extra pixie dust this weekend! 🎆 #DisneylandParis #Fireworks #DisneyIlluminations (credit: @l.disneydreams)

Celebrating Pride Month at Disneyland Paris with like-minded people who accept diversity? Now that is a party we can't say no to.

More about

Disneyland LGBT
