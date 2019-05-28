Ramen repair videos probably not what they are cooked up to be, despite going viral on social media
A still from a video showing someone apparently repairing a big hole in a sink using dried ramen noodles. A London-based YouTuber who tried to replicate the DIY fix on a broken toilet seat showed it didn't work.
DIY videos have flooded social media platforms and cover everything from cleaning crayon marks off walls to upcycling your old clothes. Now one person seems to have taken the genre to the next level with his instant noodle repair trick.
The video showing someone using dried ramen noodles to fix a gaping hole in a porcelain sink went viral this week on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
In it, a broken porcelain sink is shown being filled in with blocks of instant ramen noodle - seasoning powder included - then covered with what looks like glue before being sanded down until smooth, and finally spray-painted white to reveal a perfectly repaired sink.
The video leaves more questions than answers, however.
More than 10 million people have watched the latest video, but DIY ramen fixes have been around for a long time. According to Know Your Meme, which explains viral internet trends, the videos are from Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok, both owned by ByteDance - and made by the user Xiubandrng.
The videos show furniture being fixed not just with ramen, but also egg shells and even an Oreo biscuit. Another video shows a dent in a car being filled in and fixed with ramen. The videos are usually speeded up and the exact type of binding agent used is not shown.
While some internet commenters have said spray-painting over the ramen could waterproof it enough for the fix to work, an attempt by London-based YouTuber Raphael Gomes ended miserably with what he called "an infection" in the broken toilet seat he tried to fix.
Reddit user Emerson_Biggons explains that ground-up ramen combined with epoxy or fibreglass resin could be used to make small cosmetic repairs to damaged items, but points out that the videos in which people add the seasoning powder are probably parodies.
Meanwhile, the videos have also prompted viewers to question just how bad instant noodles - the staple of broke university students everywhere - can be for your body.
One packet of noodles can contain almost 2,000 milligrams of sodium, and most come with just a packet of seasoning, so the instant noodles lack other nutrients the body requires.
