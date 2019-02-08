Republican US senators want Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen to address Congress

Tsai Ing-wen standing by a section of the Berlin Wall at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

WASHINGTON - Amid tensions between the United States and China, a group of Republican US senators asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to invite Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, an invitation that would anger Beijing if it were extended.

The senators, including Cory Gardner, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, released their letter to Pelosi on Thursday, ahead of a March 1 deadline for Washington and Beijing to reach a trade deal.

Relations between China and Washington have been tense in recent months.

Many US lawmakers have been critical of Chinese business practices and accused its government of espionage and human rights abuses.

The two countries have taken a 90-day hiatus in their trade war to hammer out a deal, and another round of talks is scheduled next week in China.

A spokesman for the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the Taipei Times that there is no plan for the president to visit Washington and deliver a speech at the US Congress.

Aides to Pelosi, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.