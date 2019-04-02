This resolved Garfield mystery has the Twitterverse feeling nostalgic

In 1978, American cartoonist James Robert Davis created one of the world's most iconic comic strips, Garfield.

Aside from being a pop culture favourite, Garfield also became a sensation in the licensing world. As a matter of fact, it holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most widely syndicated comic strip-with a myriad of record-breaking best-selling books and award-winning animated television series and specials. Not to mention their 263 million newspaper readers worldwide and licensed products like toys, backpacks, costumes, and credit cards to name a few.

The comic strip chronicles the life of Garfield, a lazy, orange and black tabby cat, who lives in Indiana with his human companion named Jon Arbuckle and Odie the dog. Although it has been 41 years since it was published, this Monday-hating cat is still relevant for Baby Boomers and Millenials alike.

Recently, this grumpy cat has been making headlines after a farmer named Rene Morvan revealed the answer to this Garfield plastic phone mystery-which has been blanketing the French coast for 35 years now.

While the issue highlights nothing but the severity of plastic pollution in many parts of the world, Twitter users shared how the said mystery also elicited nostalgia.

For an 80s kid, this feline phenomenon might seem like a dream-however, the shocking and longterm impacts of plastic pollution in the ocean continues to be a global crisis that we all need to act upon.