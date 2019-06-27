Rooney scores incredible goal from own half in MLS

PHOTO: Instagram/waynerooney
Patrick Blennerhassett
South China Morning Post

Wayne Rooney has a penchant for scoring big goals in big games. He's also known for his long range strikes and during DC United's match against Orlando City on Wednesday night he gave fans another one for his highlight reel.

Rooney, who now has eight goals (four of them game winners) in 16 matches this season in Major League Football, helped his team remain third in the Eastern Conference standings with his amazing goal.

DC United have 30 points, behind the Montreal Impact and the Philadelphia Union, and look to book a play-off spot for the second year in a row.

Rooney, a former Manchester United star who also notched 120 caps and 53 goals for England, was originally signed as a designated player back in June of 2018. In two seasons with the club he has played in 36 games and scored 33 goals.

Fans reacted accordingly to his latest effort on social media, with one noting it looked like he scored all the way "from the parking lot".

Another fan was quick to post a compilation video of all three of Rooney's goals from his own half for the three clubs he's played for in his career - United, Everton and now his Washington, D.C. based team.

Rooney is in the second year of a two-year deal that reportedly pays him US$13 million (S$17.6 million) a season to play for the club. Rooney's team suffered a heartbreaking defeat last year in the first round of the play-offs, losing on penalties.

Multiple European stars have headed overseas to the MLS to extend their careers, including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, Robbie Keane, David Villa, Kaka, Steven Gerrard, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

