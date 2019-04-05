Royal vs battle royale: Prince Harry says Fortnite should be banned

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is not a fan of Fortnite, the hugely popular online multiplayer battle royale game that boasts over 200 million active users worldwide.
According to a BBC report, Prince Harry felt that the game should be banned because it could lead to serious addiction.
"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down," he said.
The report also included Prince Harry's thoughts on social media - he described it as being more "addictive than alcohol and drugs ...". Ironically, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle just opened an Instagram account on April 3.
The account named @sussexroyal now has more than three million followers.
Prince Harry's comments on Fortnite has not gone down well with some users on social media.
While there are users who feel that addiction to gaming should be addressed in a more serious and constructive manner.
