Royal vs battle royale: Prince Harry says Fortnite should be banned

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is not a fan of Fortnite, the hugely popular online multiplayer battle royale game that boasts over 200 million active users worldwide.

According to a BBC report, Prince Harry felt that the game should be banned because it could lead to serious addiction.

"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down," he said.

The report also included Prince Harry's thoughts on social media - he described it as being more "addictive than alcohol and drugs ...". Ironically, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle just opened an Instagram account on April 3.

The account named @sussexroyal now has more than three million followers.

Prince Harry's comments on Fortnite has not gone down well with some users on social media.

on Twitter I thought Prince Harry was supposed to be the fun royal. I mean, I agree with him, kids should play something better than that crap, but where has the Prince Harry who partied naked gone. https://t.co/65SDR4Ux50 — Jack Burgess (@jwb_tweets) April 5, 2019

on Twitter I'm 99% sure prince harry thinks "fortnite gaming" means playing video games for two weeks straight https://t.co/RRreUTiNDn — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) April 4, 2019

on Twitter Prince Harry only wants to ban Fortnite because he knows he'll never get a victory royal — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 4, 2019

While there are users who feel that addiction to gaming should be addressed in a more serious and constructive manner.

on Twitter Prince Harry is right about the effects of video games but banning them is a blatant overreach that won’t fix anything. A good start would be discussing gaming addiction with the same tone as gambling or sex addiction https://t.co/45VEAwz5lv — eiad (@ederaki) April 5, 2019

on Twitter “[fortnite is] created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible."



It's irresponsible to talk about something when you have little to no knowledge and cant present a balanced view.https://t.co/VWrsX3MmXM — Redeye (@PaulChaloner) April 4, 2019

