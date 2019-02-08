Russia demands U.S. destroy missile defence systems in Romania, strike drones

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a briefing to the media and military attaches on 9M729 cruise missile system at the military Patriot Park outside Moscow on January 23, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Feb 08, 2019

MOSCOW - Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the United States should destroy its MK-41 missile defence launch systems deployed in Romania in order to return to compliance with a Cold War-era nuclear pact.

It said Washington should also destroy its strike drones for the same reason.

The ministry said it had summoned the US embassy's military attache to hand him a note containing Moscow's demand.

Russia suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at the weekend after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Russia ended what it says were violations of the pact. Moscow denies flouting the treaty.

