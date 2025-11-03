Russia says PM Mishustin's visit to China 'very important'

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday (Nov 3) departed for a two-day visit to China, with planned talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang expected to centre on economic and technological co-operation despite pressure from the West.

Mishustin is scheduled for a regular heads-of-government meeting with Li in the city of Hangzhou on Monday, and will travel to Beijing on Tuesday for talks with Xi, TASS agency reported, citing the Russian government's press service.

The last heads-of-government meeting between China and Russia took place in Moscow in August 2024, where Li praised the "new vigour" and "vitality" in bilateral ties.

The Kremlin attached "very great" importance to Mishustin's visit to China, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, while declining to say whether President Vladimir Putin would send a message to Xi via the Russian prime minister, Interfax agency reported.

Putin and Xi signed a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, Moscow has turned to Beijing to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions, highlighting record bilateral trade, increased settlements in yuan and deepening energy co-operation.

US-China friction over trade and technology under US President Donald Trump, which strained relations between Washington and Beijing, has also encouraged both Moscow and Beijing to strengthen cross-border commerce to counter Western pressure.

However, China-Russia trade has been declining in recent months, which the Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov attributed to "external" economic pressure and "market saturation" of Chinese products in Russia.

China's September yuan-denominated exports to Russia posted their biggest drop in seven months — down a staggering 21 per cent year-on-year — according to Chinese customs data.

But China's imports from Russia swung back to growth in September with a 3.8 per cent rise compared with a 17.8 per cent contraction a month earlier.

Mishustin's talks in China were expected to focus on trade and economic ties, transport and industrial co-operation, enhanced energy partnerships and expanded collaboration in advanced technology and agriculture, TASS reported.

Moscow views industrial and technological co-operation with Beijing as a more sustainable format for long-term co-operation, being less dependent on market conditions, according to Russian state media.

On Sunday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng chaired a commission meeting in Ningbo that flagged growth in copper and nickel exports and wider farm-goods access, the Russian government said on its Telegram channel.

