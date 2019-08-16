Russian pilot saves over 230 lives landing jet in corn field

MOSCOW - A Russian pilot was being hailed as a hero yesterday for landing an Airbus carrying more than 230 people in a Moscow corn field after a bird strike.

The Ural Airlines A321 flying to Crimea hit a flock of seagulls shortly after take-off from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport yesterday, the Rosaviatsia air transport agency said in a statement.

Zhukovsky is about 40km south-east of Moscow.

Birds were sucked into the engines and the crew decided to land, bringing the plane down in the corn field a kilometre from the runway, with the engines off and the landing gear retracted. The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven, was evacuated via inflatable ramps.

The Health Ministry said 23 people were taken to hospital but there were no serious injuries.